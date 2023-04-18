MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Every Tuesday, as part of our Community Changers series, we highlight organizations making Memphis better. This week, we caught up with a group that believes in hope.

Mia Peete is the Executive Director and Founder of Douglass Cornerstone. This non-profit organization promotes stability and reasserts hope in the community for the youth, families and seniors in the Douglass community.

“We do that in different methods with the same message,” said Peete. “Let them know that they’re loved and thought about. Someone believes in them and wants to be of help.”

Being thought about is what makes Mr. Russel Collins smile while sitting on his front porch. “Thanksgiving, Christmas and different things for the seniors. She is a big help out here in the neighborhood,” he said.

Each year, Douglass Cornerstone provides Thanksgiving meals and Christmas presents for the kids in the neighborhood– but it’s not just the holidays.

Ms. Mia, as her neighbors call her, makes sure the kids get outside of their community. They take trips to bowling alleys, movies and hang out with horses.

She even points them in the right direction for utility help. “[We’ve] assisted with utility assistance applications– just passing them out. Get them the envelopes, stamps or whatever is needed to mail them off.”

Mia was born and raised in the Douglass community. She has seen the hardships and has gone through hopeless times herself. That’s why she created Douglass Cornerstone.

“A lot of times when people struggle, there’s a rejection. So people don’t want to share that they’re struggling. To know that you have a safe place that you can share what you’re going through and you’re not going to be judged. Someone is willing to walk with you,” said Peete.

That is why Brown Missionary Baptist Church wanted to give Douglass Cornerstone $1,000 because your community is your village, and making sure your neighbors in need are not forgotten is vital.

A true community changer.

For more information about Douglass Cornerstone, click here.