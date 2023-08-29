MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Every Tuesday, as part of our Community Changers series, we highlight organizations making Memphis better. This week, we caught up with a group that believes in giving resources that are vital to our existence.

Michelle Jones is the Founder and Executive Director of Wee Care Inc., a non-profit organization that goes into low-income neighborhoods, knocks on doors and asks if residents need assistance.

“This project that we’re on right now with this family– we had a blind grandmother with seven grandchildren. The leader of the house is a twelve-year-old boy who takes care of everybody in the family,” said Jones.

The grandmother, Ms. Lisa, said it’s important to keep her seven grandchildren together. They have a roof over their head but have other needs. “Didn’t have no furniture, no food, no water.”

Ms. Lisa said the organization popped up and asked if they could help. “At first I didn’t want to say nothing, because I didn’t want anyone in my business,” she said. “Then finally, I let it out. Once I let it out, she was able to help.”

Wee Care Inc. was able to get the family’s utilities back on, which meant the house finally had air conditioning along with running water.

The organization also helped them stock up on non-perishable items until they could bring in a refrigerator and furniture so they no longer have to sleep on the floor.

“When I say Wee Care is a juvenile success program, that is exactly what it does. It takes our kids from survival mode back into a space where they can successfully be a child,” said Jones. “If we were not here, we were not a viable resource for this twelve-year-old, he could be a prime example of what we don’t want in our streets.”

The kids are now registered for school and daycare.

“It really takes a village for us to be successful as a community. I started from the foundational pieces,” Jones said.

That is why Brown Missionary Baptist Church wanted to give Wee Care Inc. $1,000 because a little help can make generational change.

A true community changer.

For more information on Wee Care Inc., click here.