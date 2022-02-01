MEMPHIS, Tenn.— Every Tuesday as part of our Community Changers series, we highlight organizations making a positive impact in our city.



This week, we caught up with a group offering hope when it comes to transportation barriers.



Ben Murray and Jeremy Brummer are the founders of the MidSouth Hope Garage.



“We’re a nonprofit garage that have cars donated to us that we re-donate out to those in need of transportation throughout the Mid-South,” Jeremy Brummer said.



Even though Jeremy and Ben have their own full-time jobs, they wanted to share their knowledge of fixing cars with others.



“There is a huge need for transportation for most people to be able to get to work and back,” Jeremy said. “Get their kids to the hospital and school, whatever it might be.”



Their mission is to remove such burdens from people’s lives.



“We want to be the hands and feet of Christ through giving them transportation so they can help support their families,” Jeremy said.



So, how does it all work? Jeremy and Ben team up with two churches who help connect them to people who want to donate their cars.



“Most of these cars are generally good cars that are just older in their life,” Ben said. “They’re useable cars though.”



They’ll change the oil, put in a new battery, check the tires, and replace them if needed.



Plus, they clean it inside and out.



“Ranges from vacuuming, shampoo carpets, we clean the exterior and interior, whatever might be needed,” Jeremy said. “Try to make it look and feel as new as possible for the applicants.”



Last year, fourteen cars were donated, and they hope more will be donated.



That is why our anonymous donor wanted to give MidSouth Hope Garage a thousand dollars.



Because when the transportation barrier is removed, you can help someone in need get back on track.



A true community changer.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction