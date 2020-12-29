Mentoring group aims to educate, empower moms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One By One Ministries is a faith-based mentoring program for new and expectant moms. Its main purpose is to educate and empower moms to parent well so their children can thrive.

“We’re all about making sure the mom has the support and the equipping she needs to be the very best parent she can be for her child,” said Heather McCaskill.

“Often woman just need their own person. That is why we call it one by one because we’re one mentor matched with one mom,” she added.

When you are a first time mom, you mind starts to race. Britany Baker felt like her mind was running a marathon. She knew she needed a guiding hand.

“I felt like I didn’t want to go to family,” she said. “I didn’t want to go to friends because I wanted someone who didn’t know me. That won’t be bias, won’t be judgmental.”

About six months into her pregnancy, she was matched with menotr Justis Harrison.

“She is just the sweetest. Always has a smile on her face and so eager to soak up any kind of information I had for her,” Harrison said.

A mother of two, Harrison understood what Baker was looking for: advice from a fresh set of ears and eyes.

“Mothering is not an easy roll,” said Harrison. “That is why it’s so important we’re here for each other. It takes a village to raise a child.”

Baker’s son just turned one a few months ago and her mentor was there every step of the way.

“She always taught me to be patient with myself. Don’t give up. If you need time, it’s okay,” said Baker.

One by One Ministries wants each mom to know they have value and worth. That is why our anonymous donor chose them as our Community Changers of the week and donated $1,000 to their organization.