Every Tuesday, as part of our Community Changers series, we highlight organizations making Memphis better. This week, we caught up with a group that believes in rebuilding lives.

“I was doing cocaine real bad. I needed some help,” said Michael Moering, a husband and a girl dad who broke both legs while driving for a truck company.

Moering was referred to the Memphis Union Mission. They’re best known for helping the homeless population and providing for neighbors in need. “If an individual has an addiction problem, we offer both a short-term and long-term recovery program,” said Scott Bjork, the president, and CEO.

In addition to recovery help, they also tackle education by working on GEDs. “We can provide them with whatever funds they need beyond a pell grant to attend Moore Tech, Tennessee Tech. We’ve had individuals graduate with HVAC certificates and welding certificates,” said Bjork.

For emergency assistance, the new opportunity center on Poplar Avenue is a true game changer. There are safe, organized dorm rooms, bathrooms, living rooms with TVs and classrooms.

It’s a movement to help those get back on track with dignity.

When someone in need checks in, they’re provided essential items like a shower, fresh clothes and toiletries. They serve over 600 meals a day, which means they’re constantly stocking food.

Michael Moering is one month into his nine-month drug and alcohol program. “I feel good. I feel a lot better than I’ve ever felt. I’ve never felt this good.”

That is why Brown Missionary Baptist Church wanted to give Memphis Union Mission $1,000 because when you help rebuild lives with passion and no judgment, you build a community that can reenter society with open arms.

A true community changer.

For more information about the Memphis Union Mission, click here.