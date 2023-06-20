MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Every Tuesday, as part of our Community Changers series, we highlight organizations making Memphis better. This week, we caught up with a group that believes in being relentless on and off the pitch.

Memphis Inner City Rugby is an organization that uses the sport of rugby to close the opportunity gap in under-resourced communities. They serve girls and boys between the ages of eight to 25.

Shane Young is the Co-Founder and Co-Executive Director.

“If you look at socioeconomic statistics in Memphis, our kids have some of the lowest upward mobility in the country. This means they have lesser and more difficult opportunities and access to getting into a new network or a new job,” said Young.

The organization knows transportation is a huge barrier for a lot of its members. That’s why over the last year, they coordinated and paid for over 800 rideshares because once you join the team, which is free, you’re family.

“Once they’re in high school,” said Young, “we make sure they have a next step opportunity. They work with our alumni support coordinator. We help them apply for scholarships. We help them gain experience. We help them connect with people, places, resources and networks that can cultivate a real economic upward mobility and new opportunities that they might not otherwise have been exposed to.”

Jamiah Bitton is a rising sophomore at Horn Lake High. She has been playing for them for the last three years, and her favorite part is “them being encouraging. Lifting each other up is very important.”

Janyah Bradley, a rising senior at Soulsville Charter School, is already looking forward to life after high school and plans to play D-1 rugby. “I want to go to Brown University in Rhode Island. I have other schools I’ll keep in mind,” she said.

That is why Brown Missionary Baptist Church wanted to give Memphis Inner City Rugby $1,000 because when you create a relentless community that surrounds you, you build a very strong foundation to build upon.

A true community changer.

