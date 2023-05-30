MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Every Tuesday, as part of our Community Changers series, we highlight organizations making Memphis better. This week, we caught up with a group that knows human connection is vital.

Every Tuesday and Thursday, volunteers gather at Hernando United Methodist Church.

Cheryl Simco just picked up a Meals on Wheels order from the Parish restaurant. “They’ve got hoecakes, which is cornbread and flour. Chicken and dumplings, field peas and green beans.”

Meals on Wheels Hernando is a non-profit organization that provides seniors with a hot lunch twice a week. John Hornsby is the board president. “We’re just trying to serve homebound people. We kind of feel like, to some degree, that they’ve been forgotten in the community.”

When we caught up with them, volunteers were getting their meals and routes. We decided to follow residents from the Wesley Meadows Retirement Community who volunteer to hand out lunches.

“They need to get out and see the community. Just enjoy outside,” said Sammie Mauk, Activities Director at Wesley Meadows.

Some volunteers even brought along their grandchildren to share in the spirit of serving. Along our ten-stop route, we met Mr. Glenn. “I just really appreciate this ministry so much. I’m 86 years old and it’s hard for me to prepare food, so I really appreciate this.”

We also met Ms. Jean, who broke her hip about a year ago. “I’m just not able to get around as well as I should. And it’s very much appreciated.”

As the meals are handed over, the volunteers linger a little to make sure they connect with each person. Ms. Lois looks forward to them stopping by. “I think it’s a nice service. It really helps us old folks out. I’m 88 years old.”

That is why Brown Missionary Baptist Church wants to give Hernando Meals on Wheels $1,000 because it’s more than just a meal. It’s a human connection and something to look forward to each week.

A true community changer.

To learn more about Meals on Wheels Hernando, click here.