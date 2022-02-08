Every Tuesday as part of our Community Changers series, we highlight organizations making a positive impact in our city.



This week, we caught up with a group that believes in compassion and a sense of belonging.



“Welcome to the backyard of the Manna House,” Peter Gathje said. He’s the founder and co-director of the Manna House.



The Manna House is a place of hospitality where we welcome people from the streets and other people in poverty.



“I lost my apartment a little while ago and this place has been a blessing with free clothing. I got these shoes here,” Carl said, a Manna House guest.

A partial Bible verse is written above the warming center, “Do not neglect to show hospitality to strangers, for thereby some have shown…” Hebrews 13:2

We met Carl in the Manna House’s makeshift warming center. He doesn’t have a driver’s license. So, he walks everywhere. Carl was able to take advantage of the Manna House’s amenities.



They offer free showers, hot coffee in the mornings, clothing and a sense of community.



“People are not expendable. Everybody here has a story. Everybody here is a human being made in the image of god and they deserve to be treated with respect,” Peter Gathje said.



George was utilizing the warming center too! The manna house has been a relief to him!



“Get you out of the weather. Get you off the street. It’s a big help,” George, a Manna House guest, said.



In addition to the Warming Center, showers, and hot coffee, they also offer free haircuts.

And their barber might be someone you know.



Yes, that’s Grammy award winning saxophonist, Kirk Whalum. He’s been volunteering at the Manna House for the last ten years.



And in the barber chair is Leeland, one of his regulars.



“This whole operation is about humanity. People being afforded true humanity, Kirk Whalum said. “A haircut really makes you feel better about yourself and that is priceless.”



This is why our anonymous donor wanted to give the Manna House a thousand dollars.



Because when you create a safe place and treat others with respect and dignity no matter their background, you make everyone feel seen, heard and most importantly, welcomed.



A true community changer.



