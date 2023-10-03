MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Every Tuesday, as part of our Community Changers series, we highlight organizations making Memphis better. This week, we caught up with a group that believes in leadership, service, love and friendship.

Jack and Jill of America Inc. is a nationwide group with a chapter right here in Memphis.

Dr. Chii Onyeagocha is the Memphis Chapter President. “It is an organization of mothers dedicated to nurturing and raising the next generation of African American kids while enhancing the lives of all children.”

They offer programs in leadership development, cultural exposure and philanthropy. “A lot of times, as a group, we don’t have access to a lot of things we would otherwise have access to. Jack and Jill stands in that gap.”

The programs are held monthly and the moms tailor each program to fit the age group.

One opportunity through the leadership development program had them at our state capitol in Nashville.

For the philanthropy portion of the program, Dr. Onyeagocha says teens have an opportunity to have a fundraiser and decide on an organization in the community they want to support with the money that they raise.

That’s where Latrossica Wilson comes in. Her nonprofit, No More Silence, was the recipient of one of their fundraisers.

“[The] nonprofit provides coping mechanisms through the arts for children and families affected by sexual abuse,” said Wilson.

She was taken aback when the group chose her nonprofit. “Those like you, your age, we’re out here looking for those that need our help,” said Wilson. “For you guys to reach out and say, ‘Hey let us help you.’ It was everything to us.”

That is why Brown Missionary Baptist Church donated $1,000 to Jack and Jill of America Inc. Memphis Chapter. Because when a group of moms creates a village to bridge the gap in access, it moves the world forward.

A true community changer.

For more information about the Memphis Chapter of Jack and Jill, click here.