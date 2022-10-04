MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Every Tuesday as part of our Community Changers series, we shine a light on organization making a positive impact in our community. This week, we caught up with a group that bring social needs to the front of the line.

Grace Hilton-Young and her husband Antonio are the founders of In the Arms of an Angel. It’s a youth empowerment non-profit organization.

“I really can’t tell you how it happened. Its a God thing,” Grace said. “We bring education awareness and prevention measures to your youth on topics such as human trafficking, substance abuse, power of influence, social media.”

It’s an awareness that comes from first hand knowledge.

“We’re recovering from alcohol and drugs. We have seen so much in our lifetime,” Grace said.

Grace has been sober for fourteen years. In December, Antonio will hit his sixteenth year. Their mission is to help transform lives. And they know it all starts with the children.

“If we can empower one child. If we could just make a difference in one child’s life. If they can leave this school knowing somebody is supporting them,” Grace said.

In the Arms of An Angel adopted Treadwell Elementary and Middle School. With the help of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, they fulfill wish lists.

We caught up with them while they were unloading their monthly donation. Each bin filled with backpacks, school uniforms, notebooks.

“Having backpacks be given to us throughout the year allows us to make sure no one goes without,” Grace said.

Other essential items are included in the bins like underwear, pants, socks and they can even wash clothes that school systems don’t have the budget to supply.

“Elementary school children sometimes have accidents. No matter how many times they go to the restroom throughout the day,” Jason Carr said, Treadwell Elementary Principal.

This is why our anonymous donor wanted to give In the Arms of An Angel a thousand dollars. Because some people just talk the talk while others actual meet the needs in the community. A true community changer.

