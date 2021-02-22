HopeWorks gives second chances, helps people overcome their barriers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — HopeWorks is a Memphis organization that believes in second chances.

“I was seven months pregnant when I was sentenced to eight years in prison for giving a discount at a clothing store,” said Michaelrenee Brown.

While she was in prison, she gave birth to her son. She served 17 months before being released on parole.

“During my incarceration, I was given the opportunity to take classes to shorten my sentence. One of the classes that they offered was HopeWorks,” she said.

Even if your background isn’t clean, their mission is to provide hope and a job.

“We’re a faith-based organization. The hope is in Jesus and the job is trying to remove barriers that people have to get gainful employment,” said Ron Wade.

HopeWorks said it’s never too late to learn. If you didn’t finish high school, they offer classes to earn your GED. They also believe in supporting immigrants and refugees. That is why they offer adult English classes.

Naomi Oshitani is a student at HopeWorks. She was a dental hygienist in Japan and moved to Memphis last year. She looked online for English classes and found HopeWorks.

“They gave us confidence about English,” she said.

HopeWorks helps you overcome barriers. Brown is proof of that.

“I wanted to be a better mother, a better daughter, better sister. A better woman all the way around and HopeWorks helped me do that,” she said.

That is why our anonymous donor gave HopeWorks $1,000. They don’t judge you on your past. They walk with you around your barrier and help you build a brighter future.