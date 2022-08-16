MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Every Tuesday, as part of our Community Changers series, we highlight organizations making a positive impact in our community.

This week, we caught up with a group that believes in creating a better life for others.

K Durrell Cowan is living his dash by helping the youth. He is president and chief executive officer of Heal 901. A non profit organization that cultivates the minds of young leaders.

“When this is all said and done, you’re left with a birth date and a death date. The only thing people are going to remember you by is how you lived your dash,” Cowan said.



They make a difference through encouragement, education and exercise. One program they focus on is coaching boys into men through athletics in schools.

“I need poised individuals who understand how to conduct themselves not only on the field but off the field,” Cowan said.



As a former athlete , Mr. Cowan knows how athletics can play an important role in a student’s life.

“A lot of our babies get their first foot in a college campus, living the college life, getting a college opportunity is through sports,” Cowan said.



This is why he goes into high schools like Hillcrest and Fairley and talks with student athletes.

“In a small window of their time, they’re told at school you can be anything you want to be,” Cowan said. “You can go and conquer all these thing but they have to be able to see that happening past their current circumstances and the environment they live in.”

Lonnie Coleman retired from the air force last year. He made sure his grandkids linked up with Heal 901 this summer.

“I’d seen Heal 901 where they brought a bunch of kids over to the voting booth to show them what that’s all about,” Coleman said. “It’s unfortunate that some of our youth don’t have anyone to guide them.”



This is why our anonymous donor wanted to give Heal 901 a thousand dollars.

Because, when you show the youth you’re invested in them, on and off the field, you build a stronger community.

A true Community Changer.