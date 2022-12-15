MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Every Tuesday, as part of our Community Changers series, we highlight organization making Memphis better.

This week, we caught up with a group that believes in making Christmas toys more affordable. For the last twenty five years, Raleigh Community Church has set up a Christmas Toy Store.

Stacy McEndree is in charge of buying toys year round to ensure the Christmas toy store is fully stocked. You’ll find brand name toys for all ages. Plus bikes, basketballs and board games.

“People are having hard times being able to provide for their kids for Christmas. They’re just trying to provide, pay bills and put food on the table. Having something like this is a blessing, Stacy said. “We provide toys for people in the community that need a little bit of help.”

Being able to save during the holidays is essential.

“We price them at twenty five to thirty cents on the dollar. A twenty dollar toy will be on sale for five dollars. A forty dollar toy ten dollars. That way parents that maybe don’t have quite enough money are able to afford a bike or something a little nicer,” Stacy said.

We caught up with Cheryl Hines, mother of five. She attends Raleigh Community Church and has been shopping at the Christmas toy store for years.

“If you have multiple kids, it’s a way that you can actually give them a bigger Christmas than if you were going to Walmart, Kmart or somewhere else,” Cheryl said.

Laverne Williams has a four-year-old granddaughter that she is now raising after her daughter passed away. “Its saves us. Everything is so high now. It saves us a lot if money,” Laverne said.

Brandon Coston found out about the Christmas toy store from his mom.

“When I was a kid, my mom was struggling. She used to come here, get all our toys, too,” Brandon said.

He now has a two year old son. Being able to provide for his family and stay on budget means less stress.

“You’re able to save some money and be able to get your kids something nice for Christmas. Put a smile on their faces. Its all about the kids,” Brandon said.

That is why Brown Missionary Baptist Church wanted to give Raleigh Community Church’s Christmas toy store a thousand dollars. Because the holidays can put a strain of everyone’s budget, reducing the financial pressure is a big help!

A true community changer.

The Christmas Toy Store at Raleigh Community Church will be open this Saturday, December 17 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

It is by appointment only. You can call the church or register online.