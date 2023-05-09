MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Every Tuesday, as part of our Community Changers series, we highlight organizations making Memphis better. This week, we caught up with a group that believes in showing up for yourself.

Gwendolyn Williams is the mother of two boys, and during the pandemic, she was sedentary, or inactive. “I said, ‘I have to start doing something.'” According to her doctor, if she didn’t make a change, she would have to start taking medication.

That’s when Gwendolyn linked up with Run 4our Life, a community committed to living a healthy lifestyle.

Cheryl Kelley-Henderson, the Executive Director and Co-Founder, said their main mission is to “Make sure that every woman that wants to have a healthy lifestyle and build healthy habits has a place then can come and be a part of and get the accountability and support they need to keep going.”

They meet every Saturday at 6 a.m. at Shelby Farms Park for a walk or run. They offer goal setting and a group fitness class.

If you’re a busy mom with young kids and unable to meet up, that’s okay too. Run 4our Life is launching MOSAIK, “Moms of Small and Interactive Kids.”

“We’re going to remove this barrier,” said Henderson. “You can’t come on Saturdays? Don’t worry. We’re going to bring the gym to you. You don’t have the money? Don’t worry, we’re going to give you what you need.”



Each starter kit will include a yoga mat, yoga blocks, a kettlebell, dumbbells, jump rope and resistance bands. “Health starts with you moving and choosing to keep going. That’s where it starts. That’s the fitness plan,” said Henderson.

Three years in, and Gwendolyn is still going. She started off walking, then began running. “Started off half a mile, then turned into a mile. Last year, I completed a half marathon. I had no idea I had that in me.” Her two sons ran alongside her as she finished her first race.

That is why Brown Missionary Baptist Church wanted to give Run 4our Life $1,000 because when you show up for yourself as well as others, you create a community that will walk or run alongside you no matter where you are on your journey of healthy living.

A true community changer.

For more information on Run 4our Life, click here.