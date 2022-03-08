Every Tuesday as part of our Community Changers series, we highlight organizations making Memphis better. This week, we caught up with a group opening doors for all girls.



As we celebrate March and Women’s history month, it’s fitting that we sat down with an organization that was founded by a woman and empowers all girls to be strong, smart and bold.



“Girls Inc has helped me a lot,” Nicarra Bailey said. Nicarra Bailey joined girls inc when she was six years old.



“The first thing Girls Inc taught me was how to adapt to people,” Nicarra said.



Founded seventy-five years ago by Lucille Devore Tucker, Girls Inc is a youth development organization that supports, empowers and lifts up girls no matter the zip code they live.



Lisa Moore is the President and CEO.



“The purpose of it all is to shine a light on girls lives so they tap into their inherent strength and know how extraordinary they are,” Moore said. “And we provide the venue to share that extraordinary self with the world.”

They do so by providing in-school and after school programs focusing on healthy lives, academics and life skills. Some of the life skills Nicarra learned, like conflict management, she still uses today.



“Try to understand the other person’s point of view. Make sure you express how you’re feeling instead of bottling and trying to express it in other ways, Nicarra said.



When it comes to education, each year, Girls Inc takes the girls on college tours.



“They helped with writing essays for college,” Nicarra said. “They helped with college applications. Girls Inc also helped me find scholarships before school and while I was in school to help me pay for my education.”



Nicarra is a proud graduate of Xavier University of Louisiana with a doctorate in pharmacy and is currently working as a pharmacist at walgreens right here in memphis.



“It’s really nice to help the community that helped me grow up as well,” Nicarra said.



That is why our anonymous donor wanted to give Girls Inc a thousand dollars.



Because when you offer opportunities to girls who may not have had the access, you create brilliant young women who can’t wait to share their knowledge with others. A true community changer.