Food Justice Ministries provides food year round for those struggling to make ends meet

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Stephanie Rollen, the director of Food Justice Ministries at First Congregational Church, is constantly moving.

“We’re serving about 100 people a day, sandwich bags. And we’re creating about a 125 boxes a week,” she told WREG’s Corie Ventura.

Monday through Friday, she cooks and packs sandwich bags for her neighbors in need.

“Each sandwich bag has a couple of sandwiches, something fruity, something sweet and something salty,” she said.

First Congo Food Justice Ministries is an organization that helps fight hunger and food waste.

They normally serve their guests full course meals inside, but due to COVID, everything had to be moved outside.

BJ, a neighborhood captain, is sorting and bagging fresh produce that was donated by the Cooper Young Farmers Market. Her bags will be placed into pantry boxes. And every other Wednesday, you’ll find BJ on her front porch in Orange Mound, handing out those boxes to neighbors who are hungry. She knows how it feels to be hungry.

“I’ve never been homeless, never a day I didn’t have food thanks to Stephanie on some of those days. I’ve came and eaten here,” she said.

That’s why she volunteers as a neighborhood captain.

“Some of them absolutely would not be food sufficient without the help of these boxes,” she said.

It takes a village to get it all done. The day WREG stopped by we met Kyle who was in the middle of making chili. Mandi was crafting chicken salad sandwiches while Kate, Stan and Geard were sorting and pakcing pantry boxes for other neighborhood captains.

They serve year round feeding the hungry. That’s why our anonymous donor gave them $1,000 and named them this week’s Community Changers.