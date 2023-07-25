MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Every Tuesday, as part of our Community Changers series, we highlight organizations making Memphis better. This week, we caught up with a group that believes in shorter school days.

EES Success Academy is an untraditional hybrid homeschool based on back-to-basics. It’s a one-room schoolhouse that serves K-12.

Dr. Candace Jones is the School Director. “We put all the grade levels together and teach from the bottom up. Everyone has to pay attention. That way, our older students get what they missed.”

For the younger students, Jones says, “They write books. As soon as they learn how to put sentences and paragraphs together, they write and publish books. Then, they sell them.”

That means, eight-year-old Noah, born pre-mature, is already a published author.

“Letting them use their talents to create income for themselves– it’s a wonderful concept and such an early age,” Noah’s mom said.

For middle and high school students, it’s all about business. “Paired with our math program, is a business program. [They] must run a business for a grade,” Dr. Jones explained.

The school days are untraditional too. The school week is Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon.

And you don’t have to wait until the end of the school year to move on to the next grade level. If you’ve mastered the coursework and are ready to move on, you can. If you need extra time, that’s okay too.

Sixteen-year-old Robert and fourteen-year-old Ana are siblings and published authors. They graduated high school and already have college courses under their belts.

Ana says her favorite part of the Success Academy is, “You do stuff pertaining to your level. If you’re ahead, you’re ahead. There’s no barrier.”

That is why Brown Missionary Baptist Church wanted to give EES Success Academy $1,000 because education doesn’t have to be taught in a traditional way. Learning comes in many different shapes, sizes and speeds.

