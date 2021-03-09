‘Education is a game changer’: Peer Power aims to provide opportunities by partnering with local schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Peer Power understands how wide the educational gap is. They know teachers are pulled in all directions, even more so in a pandemic. That is why they have partnered with Shelby County Schools to close that gap.

“With Peer Power supporting me in the classroom, I don’t ever think about retiring after 30 plus years,” said Dr. Clementhia Pool, a math teacher at Whitehaven High School. “They can relate to the children on levels I may not be able to.”

She’s talking about success coaches from Peer Power. The organization hires high-performing college students to tutor in public schools. With student to teacher ratios at an all-time high, they work along side teachers and can offer one-on-one tutoring during class hours.

Jalen Washington is a success coach at East High School. He receives more than just English questions.

“How do you like college? How did you choose your college? What are the things you considered when choosing your college? What is the student to teacher ratio at your college,” he said.

Chris Xa is the vice president of Peer Power. He started out as a success coach himself and has seen how education can transform lives.

“Education is a game changer because it provides avenues for opportunities. Immediate, long term, short term. Doesn’t matter where you are in the stages of your life. It provides opportunities,” he said.

That is why our anonymous donor wanted to give Peer Power $1,000. When you invest in education and in young people you set yourself up for long-term success, making Peer Power a true Community Changer.