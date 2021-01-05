Dress for Success helps empower Memphis women

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In 2009, Joyce Kyles needed a confidence boost. She was transitioning out of an abusive marriage and lost her job due to downsizing.

“So, for me it was starting over personally and professionally,” she told WREG’s Corie Ventura.

A friend recommended Dress for Success, a worldwide organization empowering women to achieve economic independence and providing appropriate work attire to boost their self esteem.

“It was really nice to have people who really loved on you, cared about you and wanted you to look and feel your best,” said Kyles.

Maya Wallace also felt that love during a dark time in her life.

“They helped me because I was insecure at the time. Because I was going through a domestic violence situation. And they made me feel whole,” she said.

Each client, free of charge, receives an interview suit that properly fits their body type. Once they land the job, they’re reffered back to the organization for a week’s worth of clothing along with a set of pearls.

But, it’s so much more than the clothes and pearls. Through their professional women’s group, they also provide mentoring and counseling services that focus on job retention and promotion.

Rhonda Treadwell is the executive director fo Dress for Success. She knows how vital this organization is to Memphis since 70 percent of her clientele are single moms.

“One of the major impacts of COVID has been mental health and wellness,” she said. “The challenges that women have come up against as it relates to balancing.”

Balancing home and work life is hard, and Dress for Success can help.

“We are here in Memphis to assist anyone who wants to invest in themselves,” said Treadwell.

That’s why the organization has been chosen as this week’s Community Changer and was given $1,000 to further empower women.