MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Every Tuesday, as part of our Community Changers series, we highlight organizations making Memphis better. This week, we caught up with a group that believes a community is better together.

Sally, who has multiple sclerosis, heard about Destiny Center through her physical therapist when she was looking for transportation to doctor appointments. “They stay with me. They don’t just drop me off and leave me. It’s been really good. They’ve made a difference in the fact that I can get out.”

Destiny Center, located in Olive Branch, Mississippi, is a mobile community center that offers resources and services.

Ann Starker is the Secretary and Treasurer of the board. “There are so many community services available to people, but if you don’t have transportation to access those services, they might as well not be available to you.”



They have a retrofitted bus that can roll into communities and offer counseling, haircuts and even help with resumes. The Destiny shuttle that Sally uses is a handicap-accessible non-medical transport vehicle.

Destiny Center even delivers hot meals twice a week to seniors as well as the homebound.



“That has been a huge blessing,” Sally said. “It has kept me from having to struggle in the kitchen trying to make a meal every day.”



At the heart of Destiny Center are the volunteers like Pam and Allen Levins, a husband and wife team who have become like family to Sally.

“You are our responsibility, and we’re with you,” said Pam. “We belong to you for the day. And we’ll do whatever you want. Not only can we take you to the doctor’s office, we’ll take you to pick up prescriptions. We’ve taken people to visit people. Whatever they need. Whatever they really need.”



Best of all, it is free of charge!

“It’s more than just the transportation. We’re investing in the people. Making them realize how much their community cares and loves them,” said Starker.



That is why Brown Missionary Baptist Church wanted to give Destiny Center $1,000 because connecting people with reliable resources makes a world of a difference– a true community changer.

To learn more about Destiny Center, click here.