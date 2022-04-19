MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Each Tuesday, as part of our Community Changers series, we highlight organizations making Memphis better. This week, we caught up with a group making glasses and taxes a priority.

Each year, Christine Smith looks for someone who can help her file her taxes correctly at no cost.

“Happy I can get help. I’m not good on the computer. I can do little stuff on the computer, but I went on my phone looking for a free tax place,” Christine said.

She found Impact America. They offer free tax preparations services with the help of AmeriCorp.

It’s one of Impact America’s initiatives. The program is called SaveFirst. Hunter Keane is their Tennessee state director.

“Some people can file on their own just by using one of the three available software. But thats, you know, something that is not accessible to everyone,” Hunter said. “Just trying to bridge that gap to make sure anyone who doesn’t have quick access to file their taxes has a solution.”

Plus, its free of charge. Another initiative that Impact America is proud of: their FocusFirst program.

“Vision screening initiative for children. Essentially, we have Americorp and team members go into schools and daycares with a spot camera and can conduct vision screenings on children,” Hunter said.

That spot camera can help detect vision problems early and that is key.

“If those go left unchecked for years and years, it can affect children in their developmental, their social developmental, how they’re doing in school and grades,” Hunter said.

If a child’s vision screening result is below a certain threshold, Impact America connects them to two of their partners. Sight savers and southern college of optometry.

“Where they can receive reduced cost or free follow up care. Not only at that time but also until the child turns eighteen,” Hunter said.

This is why our anonymous donor wanted to give Impact America a thousand dollars.

Because when you offer accessibility to basic needs, you do bridge an economically disadvantaged gap.

A true Community Changer.