MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Every Tuesday, as part of our Community Changers series, we highlight organizations making Memphis better. This week, we caught up with a group that believes in reading from the moment you’re born.

The Books From Birth Program provides books to children through Porter Leath and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

While having her daughter Harland, who is now three years old, Morgan Bradley received a packet of paperwork. “The Books From Birth paperwork was on there. And I was like, ‘Yeah.’ So, I went ahead and filled it out.”

If you missed that packet of paperwork in the midst of being a new parent, you can still sign your child up at the Imagination Library website.

Wynett Jones is the director of the program. “This program provides age-appropriate high-quality books to children each month. The books are mailed to their homes, and it starts from birth to age five.”

It’s also free for families who live in Shelby County.

Bradley knows the importance of receiving age-appropriate books for her daughter. “I can’t read her a book that has fifty words per page because she is only three. So having those books that only have ten on a page, sometimes twenty– she’s three now, so we’re able to point and identify what those words are.”

“Together, this will inspire a nurturing bond and yield a lasting positive result for children getting ready for Kindergarten,” said Jones.

That’s why Brown Missionary Baptist Church wants to give Books From Birth $1,000 because having access to books as a child makes getting children ready for their educational journey a little easier.

A true community changer.

For more information about Books From Birth, click here.