MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Every Tuesday, as part of our Community Changers series, we highlight organizations making Memphis better. This week, we caught up with a group offering neighborly assistance.

Jacqueline Cannon has been the director of the Good Neighbor Center in West Memphis, Arkansas for 17 years. It’s a non-profit organization that prepares food boxes for low-income families.

“We’re here actually to back them up. When they can’t get food stamps, they come here, and we can give them what we can. If they have to come in once a week, we’re fine with that,” said Jacqueline.



The need for essential items has increased ever since the pandemic. Each week, Jacqueline fills over 200 food boxes with non-perishable items.

Jacqueline knows how it feels to have to ask for help. She originally came to the Good Neighbor Center as a client. “I was just ashamed to go. I didn’t go when I needed to go. By the time it got to a dire need, that’s when I went.”



She wants you to know it’s okay to ask for assistance. “Come in. Just come talk to me. We’re good. I got you. I’ll help you in any way I possibly can.”



To get a food box, you only need to show your state-issued ID. When funds are available, they also offer utility assistance, in which they work off of an income guideline scale.

“The Good Neighbor Center is here. We’re not going anywhere anytime soon. If you need us, we’re here,” said Jacqueline.



That is why Brown Missionary Baptist Church wanted to give the Good Neighbor Center $1,000 because neighbors helping neighbors will always build a more sustainable community.

A true community changer.

