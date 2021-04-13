Alpha Omega Veterans Services helps transform the lives of those who served our country

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “This place practically saved my life because I don’t know where I would be without Alpha Omega,” said Melvin Williams.

A former client, Williams is now the Sous Chef for Alpha Omega Veterans Services. He was injured while serving in the Army and struggled with alcohol and drug addiction.

“Every time I was struggling with my addiction, they helped me with meetings,” he said.

Alpha Omega Veterans Services in a non-profit organization providing housing, food and clothing to homeless and disabled veterans. They also offer rehabilitation programs.

“I’ve had an individual, more that one individual, come to me with nothing other than the clothes on their backs. I’ve had individuals that have slept under bridges,” said Executive Director Cordell Walker.

The cost is income based, so there is no fee if the veteran has no income.

“The least we can do is be there when they come home. Have the tools there to get them back on their feet,” said Walker.

Williams graduated from two of their programs and has been sober for 17 years. He said the programs are not easy but can be lifesaving.

“Have to be 100 percent for this program,” he said. “Because if they’re not 100 percent ready, its that one percent that can take you back out.”

Walker said he purposely hires former clients. It’s part of the organization’s success.

“These individuals have fought for our freedom. And if it weren’t for their heroics, whatever capacity that they served in the military, we would not be the free country that we are,” added Walker.

The brave should never be forgotten and should be served with dignity and respect, which is why our anonymous donor wanted to give Alpha Omega Veterans Services a check for $1,000.