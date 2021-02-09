After school program provides training, helps young women shine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three days a week, Telia Stewart, 13, attends AngelStreet, an after school organization that develops young women between the ages of eight and 18. It provides training in everything from choir singing to song writing.

They also empower the girls while building relationships with professional women in Memphis.

“Our purpose is to, for girls to understand their value, discover their purpose and become creative leaders,” said Ruth Abigail Smith.

Smith grew up playing piano but it wasn’t until high school when she saw a teacher who looked like her.

“She did classical. Also proficient in improvisation, jazz, gospel. She looked like me. It made me comfortable. Gave me more confidence,” she recalled.

“We want to be a place where we use music to build relationship, a sisterhood to ignite confidence and courage,” she added.

Telia loves drawing, photography, fashion and singing. The program has helped her grow in those areas, but it’s also given her so much more.

“It helps me now with my self confidence, because I used to be the shyest person. I did not talk to nobody,” she said.

That impact is why our anonymous donor wanted to gift AngelStreet $1,000. They’re a true community changer.