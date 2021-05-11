Advance Memphis empowers adults to break the cycle of unemployment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Zach Green is a lead forklift driver at a warehouse Advance Memphis operates. He is also a graduate of Advance Memphis’s drug program, anger management classes, work life program and is currently enrolled in their financial literacy class.

“To be honest with you, I was on dope until I met Advance Memphis,” he said. “Only lift up I know I had was a high.”

Advance Memphis is a nonprofit organization that empowers adults in South Memphis to break the cycle of unemployment, establish economic stability and reconcile relationships.

“We have been present over and over again in Cleaborn and Foot Homes, and now have embraced not only 38126 but 38106,” said Steve Nash, the founder and executive director of Advance Memphis.

“We also offer forklift training. We also teach entrepreneurship because job creation is important,” he said.

When WREG stopped by, their work life class was working on resumes, mock interviews and conflict resolution.

Building connections in South Memphis is essential to Mr. Nash. He wants to break the cycle of generational poverty.

“When you stay in a place over and over again and build relationships, you can get into the mess and beauty. Learning is reciprocal,” he said.

Green is thankful for Advance Memphis for giving him a second chance.

“I’ve got friends that I never had in my life unless I had money or drugs. Now I have real friends I can call and sit down and talk with,” he said. That is why our anonymous donor wanted to give Advance Memphis a thousand dollars, because when you restore dignity through knowledge, the poorest zip code can become the richest. A true Community Changer.