ACTS Career Center helping set Memphis residents on career path

This week in our Community Changers series, we sat down with a group who understands the economic shift when it comes to job placement.

Cheryl Worthy, referrals coordinator for ACTS Career Center, says the organization was a stepping stone for her daughter.

“She started in the Brown Youth Initiative. She was referred onto a job and she also worked here at ACTS Career Center,” Worthy said. “After her degree and everything, she was employed at the White House under the Obama administration.”

ACTS Career Center is a nonprofit career development and resource center that pairs qualified applicants with job opportunities. Their main mission is to promote career and economic success.

Economic success is important to Pennie Nelson, who is the executive director. During the challenging times of a global pandemic, she has seen an uptick in clients shifting their career paths.

“We’re preparing for this shift,” Nelson said. “A lot of people are not wanting to go back to what they were doing. So they’re looking for new skills.”

Back in october, ACTS Career Center coordinated a drive-through job fair, helping their clients connect with employers.

When it comes to learning new skills. ACTS Career Center understands the needs in our community. That is why they offer training like basic computer skills, resume and cover letter writing and interviewing skills. so you can start off with a good impression.

Best of all, these services — including internet access — are all free.

That is why our anonymous donor wanted to give a thousand dollars to Acts Career Center.