MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Every Tuesday, as part of our Community Changemakers series, we highlight organizations making Memphis better. This week, we caught up with a group that believes in hands-on learning.

Christy Franklin is the founder of Manifesting Little Vessels, a non-profit organization located inside Kingdom Kids Hair Palace.

“So many kids are going in the wrong direction. I want them to manifest into little vessels and just flourish in their lives,” said Franklin.

The organization helps high school students interested in cosmetology get hands-on learning in a real salon.

“When they’re in school, they’re getting their hours for their cosmetology license. When they come here, they’re getting hours towards their cosmetology license. So when they graduate, they’re ready for the test. They’re ready to get their state license by the time they graduate,” Franklin said.

Germantown High School offers cosmetology classes. That’s where Corisha Cannon and Aaliyah Ross met Christy. She was a guest speaker and they both took her up on her mentorship offer.

“It’s a different environment rather than just learning in school,” said Cannon. “You get to actually feel how it is to talk to customers and clients– a better way for you to learn better communication skills.”

Ross added, “I just wanted to get the experience. At first, I didn’t see it as a career but because I got into it, I think that’s what I want to do.”

“It gives them a beacon of hope,” said Franklin. “Gives them that opportunity to say, ‘I’m working in a salon. I’m growing. I’m doing better and I’m getting better.'”

That is why Brown Missionary Baptist Church gave Manifesting Little Vessels $1,000 because when you share your over 30 years of salon experience, for free, to the next generation, you’re growing a stronger community.

A true community changemaker.

For more information on Manifesting Little Vessels, click here.