MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Every Tuesday, as part of our Community Changemakers series, we highlight organizations making Memphis better. This week, we caught up with a group that believes in bringing much-needed food to you.

Gretchen Gintz and Andrea Denette are co-founders of Sunshine and Daisy Mobile Food Pantry, a non-profit organization in a big blue bus in the Nutbush neighborhood.

“There are so many things that you can’t do in this world. This is something we can do. We can feed people,” said Gintz.

“We believe that no one should be without food. We’re no questions asked. It doesn’t matter who you are. You come to us, you need food, and we’re going to give you food,” Denette said.

Every Saturday, they glean or rescue food from Whole Foods and other partner organizations and then hit the street.

Gintz explained, “We take the bus out and we set it up like a grocery store. Families can come in one at a time and they can select food for their family.”

She added, “Gas prices are high, grocery prices are high. There’s a lot of fluctuation in what people have to spend and support their family.”

They also stock up on nonperishable items that help fill their emergency food boxes. Items that go into the boxes are carefully thought out.

“If you are struggling, you may not have a gallon of milk,” said Gintz. “You just have to put water in there to make muffins for your family. This just requires water. We try to do things that, if your stove is not working, if you don’t have a refrigerator, you can still have food for your family.”



Gintz and Denette have full-time jobs but are able to carve out time to create their own grocery store on wheels because they know the need in our community is very large.

“If we do not get food, we’re not going to function as a society. You can’t work, you can’t think straight. If you have an empty belly, you’re just not going to do anything,” said Denette.

That is why Brown Missionary Baptist Church wanted to give Sunshine and Daisy Mobile Food Pantry $1,000, because food shouldn’t be considered a luxury item and access to it should be easier.

A true community changemaker.

For more information about Sunshine and Daisy Mobile Food Pantry, click here.