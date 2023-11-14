MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Every Tuesday, as part of our Community Changemakers series, we highlight organizations making Memphis better. This week, we caught up with a group that believes in educating, empowering and enriching young boys through mentorship.

Dr. Archie Moss Jr. is the Founder and Executive Director of The Gentlemen’s League, a mentorship program that serves boys of color from third grade through high school.

“Our boys can’t be what they don’t see. So, if we don’t expose them to positive male role models, how are they going to know how to aspire to do even more than what they think,” Moss asked.

Each month the mentors hold workshops.

“[Our] workshop series focuses on social and emotional learning– competency to make sure we’re pouring into the young men. We’re teaching them those ways of effective communication, knowing who they are and knowing how to show up in the world,” Moss said.

The Gentlemen’s League is intentional when it comes to inviting guest speakers and taking field trips.

“By exposing them to different walks of life, different careers, different colleges, something will pique their interest and they’ll realize, ‘That’s my goal. I’m going to work hard toward that goal. Now, we have this program that will support us along the way.'”

Jeremiah Crawford, an eighth grader at Bellevue Middle School, joined The Gentlemen’s League when he was in third grade.

“I said I want to go to law school, but as I get older, if I want to do something or try something else, I’ve already been exposed to multiple careers. I might find something else i’m interested in,” Crawford said.

Joshua D’vaujhn, also an eighth grader at Bellevue Middle, signed up for The Gentlemen’s League when he was in third grade too. “I was a young man, but I didn’t know the morals of being one.”

The organization talks to the young men about having integrity, being respectful and taking ownership of your actions.

“If you take ownership of your own doing, you can take the next step to not do that again and not get in trouble,” said D’vaujhn.

Dr. Moss says representation is important. “You can turn on the tv, scroll on the internet– there’s representation. But what i think is so important is exposing them to positive representation where they can start seeing themselves in the different individuals.”

That is why Brown Missionary Baptist Church gave The Gentlemen’s League $1,000 because seeing someone who looks like you in a positive light will always make a positive impact.

A true community changemaker.

For more information on The Gentalmen’s League, click here.