For over 35 years, WREG News Channel 3 has been collecting coats for children in the Mid-South. With cooler weather quickly approaching, WREG Coats for Kids campaign is underway once again for 2023, October 23 through December 1

This year, we’re trying to collect 3,000 coats for kids. You can help keep a child warm this winter by donating a new or gently used coat.

You can make that donation at any of the participating sponsor locations listed below.

2023 DONATION DROP OFF LOCATIONS

  • Crazy Cleanerz, 1780 N Germantown Parkway, Cordova
  • Crazy Cleanerz, 2024 Union Ave., Midtown
  • Memphis Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Pkwy., Bartlett
  • Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis
  • Brantley Funeral Home, 6875 Cockrum St., Olive Branch
  • Collierville Funeral Home, 3863 Bailey Station Road, Collierville
  • Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Avenue, Memphis
  • Wolfchase Honda, 2982 N. Germantown Pkwy., Bartlett
  • Wolfchase Nissan, 2956 N, Germantown Pkwy., Bartlett
  • Southland Casino Hotel, 1550 Ingram Blvd., West Memphis

Sponsors: