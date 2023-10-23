For over 35 years, WREG News Channel 3 has been collecting coats for children in the Mid-South. With cooler weather quickly approaching, WREG Coats for Kids campaign is underway once again for 2023, October 23 through December 1.

This year, we’re trying to collect 3,000 coats for kids. You can help keep a child warm this winter by donating a new or gently used coat.

You can make that donation at any of the participating sponsor locations listed below.

2023 DONATION DROP OFF LOCATIONS

Crazy Cleanerz, 1780 N Germantown Parkway, Cordova

Crazy Cleanerz, 2024 Union Ave., Midtown

Memphis Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Pkwy., Bartlett

Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis

Brantley Funeral Home, 6875 Cockrum St., Olive Branch

Collierville Funeral Home, 3863 Bailey Station Road, Collierville

Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Avenue, Memphis

Wolfchase Honda, 2982 N. Germantown Pkwy., Bartlett

Wolfchase Nissan, 2956 N, Germantown Pkwy., Bartlett

Southland Casino Hotel, 1550 Ingram Blvd., West Memphis

Sponsors: