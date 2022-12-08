The people of the Mid-South always come through, and you did it again this year with Tim’s Coats for Kids drive.
Our viewers provided warm coats to more than 3,000 kids in 89 different schools, exceeding our goal.
Thank you, viewers.
by: Bruce Moore
