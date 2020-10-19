Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Coronavirus
Investigations
Problem Solvers
Restaurant Report Card
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Bridging the Divide
Hispanic Heritage Month
Unemployment Resources for Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas
Weather
Weather
Interactive Radar
7-Day Hourly Forecast
Weather Alerts
Weather Call
On-Air
Watch Now
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live At 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Sports
The Big Game
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Contests and Fun
Royal Furniture Pro Football Challenge
Show Us Your Drawing
Educator of the Week
Nominate An Educator of the Week
JobNet3
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
USDA Now Hiring- Materials Handler
USDA Now Hiring- HVI Operators (Production Workers)
Memphis area contractor for Amazon still needs drivers
Go Jim Go!
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Jobs At WREG
Community Calendar
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
EEO report, 2019-2020
Closed captioning help
The History Of WREG-TV
Search
Search
Search
Buy Local
Why supporting local restaurants is so important
Video
Best states to start a business
20 franchises you can start for under $100,000
45 facts about small businesses in America
Food trucks hit by virus find new foodies
More Buy Local Headlines
Big box retailers see record sales as local stores struggle during the pandemic
Why many fear local restaurants, bars won’t reopen after virus
How local towns can attract companies that will help keep economies afloat during COVID-19
The US economy is reliant on consumer spending – can it survive a pandemic?
U.S. retail sales slowdown expected as holidays approach
How can Wall Street be so healthy when Main Street isn’t?