Press Releases

ATLANTA, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartwell Law is pleased to announce the addition of experienced litigation defense attorney Robert Luskin to its Atlanta office. Mr. Luskin represents clients in both state and federal courts throughout Georgia and Tennessee. He maintains a wide-ranging practice defending corporations and individuals in various complex litigation matters. He has extensive experience involving the defense of products liability cases, as well as premises liability claims, professional negligence, and insurance coverage matters. Robert also represents companies on employment related matters including discrimination and harassment issues.
DALLAS, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- High-Tech High Heels – North Texas, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to invest in the education and development of young women to increase the number who pursue Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) careers, announced its winter 2022 grantees. The newly selected nonprofits located across North and Central Texas will provide STEM activities and training to over 1,600 girls and young women, and 60 educators.
LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AIRE Radio Networks, the largest minority owned and operated, certified Spanish Language radio network in the country and the official radio network of Spanish Broadcasting System, announced today the launch of Se Tenia Que Decir / "It Had to Be Said" Con El Terri Podcast, featuring Alberto 'El Terri' Cortez of the nationally syndicated and highly rated morning program, Al Aire Con El Terrible.
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tevard Biosciences, the pioneer of tRNA-based treatments for severe genetic diseases, today announced the appointment of Paul Schimmel, Ph.D., Susan Ackerman, Ph.D., and Nicholas Ingolia, Ph.D., to its scientific advisory board. Dr. Schimmel also joins the company's board of directors. "We believe that by thoughtfully exploiting tRNAs, a group of small RNAs essential for the translation of messenger RNAs into proteins, we can create highly effective treatments for a host of genetic diseases," said Tevard co-founder Harvey Lodish, Ph.D., who chairs the company's SAB and sits on its board of directors. "I am therefore thrilled to welcome Dr. Schimmel, Dr. Ackerman, and Dr. Ingolia, some of today's top researchers in tRNA and gene translation, to our SAB."
LAKELAND, Fla., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida Southern College women's and men's swimming teams will send 18 total student-athletes to the NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships, to be held this week in Greensboro, N.C. For the women, five of the student-athletes received individual event qualifications, with two additional swimmers to be used in relay competitions. On the men's side, nine received individual event qualifications, with two additional swimmers to be used …
RICHMOND, Va., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Banilla Games, Inc. ("Banilla") announced today the filing of nine federal lawsuits against locations in Virginia that are profiting from counterfeit games. Altogether, the suits are asking for damages totaling a minimum of eighteen million dollars. "These Complaints we filed today on behalf of Banilla show Banilla's unwavering commitment to protecting its intellectual property, including its copyrights and trade secrets," said Stephen Faraci, Partner, and Co-Chair of Whiteford, Taylor, and Preston's Business Litigation Section. "Obviously, Banilla is very serious about protecting its intellectual property."
BUFFALO, N.Y., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HELIXintel announced today it recently closed $4 million in seed funding from the HSB fund of Munich Re Ventures, Stellifi, and Lab Ventures, along with follow-on capital from Motivate Ventures and Green Egg Ventures. The funding will be used to accelerate the company's strong year-over-year growth and expand nationwide to help customers simplify their building management needs.
DANA POINT, Calif., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A rare panel revealing what deals strategics are looking for is spotlighting the life science industry's premiere investor summit. Senior Executives From World's Top Life Science Strategics Spotlight Panel at Industry's Premiere Investor SummitLife Science Intelligence, a market intelligence and consulting company focused on covering the global medtech and healthtech markets, is bringing together an exciting panel at its third annual Life Science Intelligence (LSI) USA '22 Emerging Medtech Summit.
STOW, Ohio, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Polar Life Pod® (PLP), manufactured by Polar Products in Stow, Ohio, was compared to the National Athletic Trainers' Association's (NATA) recommended cooling immersion tub for heat illness in a recent research study conducted by Kevin Miller, PhD, AT, ATC, at Central Michigan University. This product offers a new, efficient and innovative way to treat someone suffering from exertional heat stroke (EHS). "In our laboratory study, the Polar Life Pod® …
WATERTOWN, Mass., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluent BioSciences, a biotechnology company focused on making single-cell analysis simple and accessible to every researcher, announced today that it has been awarded a $1.7 Million Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II grant from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences. Fluent BioSciences was established in early 2018 as a spin-out from the laboratory of co-founder Dr. Adam Abate at the University of California San …
ROCHESTER, Mich., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly half of all new retail vehicles sold in the US will be accessorized within two years of delivery, yielding $18 billion in new vehicle accessory spending, according to Michigan automotive insights firm Foresight Research. Foresight's most recently published US Accessory Immersion Report © finds over 6.2 million new vehicles are accessorized in the first year of ownership, representing over $12 billion in spending. Another $7 billion in …
WEST CHESTER, Ohio, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Online retailer Grandin Road (www.grandinroad.com), a leading retailer for seasonal home furnishings, has debuted BACKYARD, Grandin Road's new approach to casual outdoor seating, lighting and accents. "People continue to spend more time at home, and BACKYARD is here to inspire with ways to create stress-free outdoor gathering spaces for family and friends," says Jackie Ardrey, President of Grandin Road. "BACKYARD offers something different for outdoor – functional pieces that are at the same time very inspiring, with a relaxed vibe. From the …
SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quay, a leading global eyewear brand, announces its latest collaboration with businesswoman, international influencer, activist, DJ, recording artist and Y2K fashion icon, Paris Hilton. The QUAY X PARIS campaign represents female empowerment, rebellion, and unwavering confidence with a 60-second spot featuring Paris Hilton, wearing Quays and dressed fabulously, in a series of etiquette lessons where she breaks all the rules and does it her own way. …
BORDENTOWN, N.J., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Princeton NuEnergy, Inc. ("PNE"), an emerging growth company primarily engaged in the regeneration of lithium-ion battery ("LIB") material, today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) ("Greenland"), a technology developer and manufacturer of industrial electric vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machinery and vehicles, to create a recycling …
ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DC Capital Partners, LLC (DCCP), a sector-focused private equity firm that invests in middle-market companies in the Government and Engineering space, today announced the acquisition of uAvionix Corporation. Founded in 2015, uAvionix provides highly differentiated, small form factor communications, navigation, and surveillance avionics for unmanned and manned aircraft. The company was founded with the mission of creating airspace safety …
LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Oak Street Health, Inc. ("Oak Street" or the "Company") (NYSE: OSH) securities between August 6, 2020 and November 8, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Oak Street investors have until March 14, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion. If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to …
BENSALEM, Pa., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against TaskUs, Inc. ("TaskUs" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TASK). Class Period: June 11, 2021 – January 19, 2022Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 25, 2022 Investors suffering losses on their TaskUs investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in …
ATLANTA, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Facing a slow start to the year, and with concerns over inflation and the economy, automobile dealer sentiment softened in Q1, marking the third consecutive quarter-over-quarter decline in current market sentiment. Still, at 57, the current market index remains above the positive threshold in the latest Cox Automotive Dealer Sentiment Index (CADSI).
OAK BROOK, Ill., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lions International, the world's largest humanitarian service organization, is working to provide assistance to the more than two million men, women and children that have fled their homes due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. More refugees are expected to leave Ukraine as the conflict continues, further increasing the scale of this humanitarian crisis. In this time of great need, Lions around the world are uniting through kindness to help the …
LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Therabody®, the global pioneer in wellness technology, today announced the filing of a lawsuit against the TJX Companies and five additional lawsuits against unauthorized Amazon resellers for patent and trademark infringement on its hero product, Theragun®, and related proprietary technologies. Filed across the nation in the U.S. District Courts of California, Delaware, Florida, Texas, and New York, the lawsuits are in addition to the ten suits already …