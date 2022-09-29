Sponsored Content

(Our Auto Expert) — We only bring you vehicles that are truly worth your time and features you actually care about.

Now, there is a Fire TV in the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, not just in the second row but in the front row. The front seat passenger has their own screen. And with so much technology on the inside of the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, you will get over-the-air updates.

So what does that mean? Updates at the push of a button for the Uconnect now system. You can also connect up to eight wireless devices to the onboard for the 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot.

Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer come equipped with Alexa home-to-car functionality and include a virtual assistant.

And one more thing that makes this luxury ride so groundbreaking is the new partnership with Mcintosh, known for their home systems, concert venue systems, and iconic moments in music history across the globe.

In the Grand Wagoneer, you will get the Mcintosh system, and in the Wagoneer, you will get the Alpine system. Both are great solutions for your audio. One of our favorite features inside the Grand Wagoneer is the ability to change your ambient lighting exactly the way you want it.

As you drive your new luxury three-row SUV. Be assured, this has class-leading safety and security features, 120 of them to be exact. Going through your neighborhood. You can feel comfortable knowing your Wagoneer is equipped with automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection.

On the highway, you can use adaptive cruise control, stop-and-go, Active Lane management system, and blind spot monitoring. The Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer ride with a combination of class-leading safety features that enhance a driver’s field of vision.

If you like the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer as much as we do, you can find out more by going to the website, Wagoneer.com.

You’ll learn everything you need about New York’s new favorite three-row luxury SUV.