Mercedes-Benz is recalling GLE and GLS SUVs for window trim that can detach from the rear windows while driving, the NHTSA disclosed last week. The recall covers 161,000 GLE-Class, GLS-Class, and Maybach GLS-Class models from the 2020-2022 model years.

The fasteners securing trim bars on the rear door windows may not hold, causing the trim bar to separate while driving. The NHTSA says this can pose an injury risk to other road users, and increase the risk of a crash. There are no warning lights or other indications of the problem.

The current recall is an escalation of a recall announced Oct. 4, 2019, encompassing 13,799 GLE and GLS models from the 2020 model year. While Mercedes said it was unaware of any crashes or damage caused by the issue, it acknowledged that it had 75 warranty claims or field reports from the time of the first recall through July 18, 2022.

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE has been recalled 32 times since the brand’s signature SUV was redesigned for that model year. The larger GLS three-row SUV has been recalled 19 times.

Owners will be notified by mail as early as Nov. 11, 2022, and will be instructed to bring their SUVs into a Mercedes-Benz dealer. The service center will check the installation of the trim bars and refasten them, if necessary. Since the vehicles are still under the new car warranty, there will be no cost to owners. For more info, call MBUSA customer service at 1-800-367-6372 or visit the recall website here.

