The redesigned Hyundai Santa Fe was revealed Monday, showing off a new design direction for the midsize crossover SUV.

Past generations of the Santa Fe have had styling in line with their crossover construction, but this fifth-generation model, expected to reach U.S. showrooms for the 2024 model year, adopts a boxy design straight out of Land Rover’s look book.

With the first redesign of the Santa Fe since the 2019 model year, the new model is defined by angles, from the rectangular headlights and grille, to the sharp-edged fender flares enclosing 21-inch wheels and a squared-off rear end. The headlight and taillight elements have an “H” shape for brand identity.

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

The next-generation model will be available with three rows of seats, although it’s unclear if a third row will be available in the U.S., as the current Santa Fe is only sold as a five-seater. Hyundai claims “class-leading interior space,” and notes that the tailgate area was widened for added utility. That should make loading and unloading cargo easier, and provide a nice spot for tailgate parties.

The interior design follows the same angular theme as the exterior. In keeping with current design trends, there’s a large touchscreen and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster placed side-by-side, and a raised center console with a storage nook below. The Santa Fe is wide enough to house two wireless phone-charging pads side-by-side, plus USB ports. A panel above it houses most controls—with analog knobs for temperature and audio volume—meaning users won’t have to rely on the touchscreen for everything.

Hyundai used sustainable materials such as recycled plastic in the headliner, mats, and second- and third-row seat backs. Synthetic leather, which automakers now count as a sustainable material, is used in the door trim. Real nappa leather and wood trim will still be available, however.

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

Hyundai isn’t discussing mechanical details yet, but expect a lot to carry over. That’s because Hyundai switched the Santa Fe to a new platform for the 2020 model year, aligning with a redesigned version of the related Kia Sorento. An updated Sorento is expected to debut alongside the new Santa Fe as a 2024 model. Both will likely get the same powertrain lineup, with naturally aspirated and turbocharged 4-cylinder engines and hybrid and plug-in hybrid configurations.

More information about the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe will be revealed in August.

