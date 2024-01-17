The Goodwood Festival of Speed is one of the highlights of the automotive calendar. It happens midsummer on the grounds of Goodwood House in the south of England, and features a mix of the greatest cars and greatest drivers on the planet. All of them work together to show off a combination of speed, power, driving skill, and a general love of all things automotive.

But the attractions aren’t picked at random. They follow a central theme that is different every year. The organizers on Wednesday announced the theme for 2024 is “Horseless to Hybrid – Revolutions in Power.”

As the name suggests, the theme focuses on changing trends in powertrain technology, from the first cars or horseless carriages as they were known, up to modern electrified vehicles. Since the festival is all about speed and power, there will be a particular focus on powertrains in racing.

The festival will also look to the future of powertrain technology. A so-called Future Lab will feature exhibits highlighting future avenues for powertrains, including not only battery power but also hydrogen, hybrid, and sustainable fuel solutions.

A giant sculpture known as the Central Feature will also be on display. The sculptures are prepared by artist Gerry Judah and typically stand several stories high.

Tickets for the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed are already available for purchase. The event will run July 11-14.

Related Articles