(Motor Authority) — A redesigned Infiniti QX80 is just around the corner, and Infiniti previewed the new full-size SUV on Thursday with the QX Monograph concept.

Revealed at The Lodge at Pebble Beach as part of 2023 Monterey Car Week, the QX Monograph also marks the first display of the latest evolution of Infiniti’s design language.

The look is characterized by grand yet graceful proportions, piano key-style lighting, and a revised Infiniti logo with a three-dimensional design. The wheels feature a design inspired by wind turbines.

The rear is marked by taillights that run the width of the body and sport a smoked look for the surrounding enclosure. Both the taillights and the headlights can also display an animated sequence to serve as welcome and farewell signs for the driver, Infiniti said.

The interior hasn’t been shown, but the new QX80 is likely to have seven or eight seats split over three rows. The dash will likely feature digital screens for both the instrument cluster and infotainment hub, which today is common in the industry.

Not much is known about the new QX80, but a launch late this year or early next is thought to be planned. The arrival will mark the start of a major makeover in which Infiniti will update the design of its dealerships and prepare for the launch of electric vehicles.

Infiniti plans multiple EVs, with the first to arrive around 2025. It will be built at parent company Nissan’s plant in Canton, Mississippi, and is thought to serve as a successor to both the Q50 and Q70 sedans.

The next QX80 will be the third iteration of Infiniti’s full-size SUV, and it won’t go down the EV route just yet. It is expected to use an updated version of Nissan’s F-Alpha body-on-frame platform, which can be traced back to the original Infiniti QX56 launched almost two decades ago.

Citing a person familiar with Infiniti’s product planning, Automotive News (subscription required) reported last year that the next QX80 will be made more upscale than the current model to help further differentiate it from the related Nissan Armada and Patrol duo, as well as provide better competition for the likes of the Cadillac Escalade and Lexus LX.

The Armada and Patrol are also expected to be redesigned together with the QX80, and rumor has it that the 5.6-liter V-8 powering the current Nissan SUVs will be swapped for a twin-turbocharged V-6 for the redesign. If accurate, the V-6 should be in the next QX80.