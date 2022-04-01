Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
61°
Memphis
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local
Mid-South’s Remarkable Women 2022
Memphis homicides and murders, 2022
Restaurant Report Card
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Informed Sources
Investigations
Problem Solvers
Coronavirus
Live at 9
Pass It On
Community Changers
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
RIP Young Dolph
Your Local Election Headquarters
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
WREG Mobile Apps
Newsletters
Weather
Memphis Weather Radar
Memphis Weather Hourly & 7 Day Forecast
School closings and delays
Enter School Closing Information
Weather Alerts
Weather Call
Watch
Stream Newscasts
Breaking News Live Stream
Latest Videos from News 3
WREG TV schedule
Knowledge Bowl
3 Good Minutes
Seen on TV
Sports
Grizzlies
Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Contests and Fun
Nominate An Educator of the Week
Educator of the Week
Knowledge Bowl
Mid-South’s Remarkable Women 2022
JobNet3
Memphis VA Medical Center schedules job fairs for April 25
Help wanted: Memphis Police Department
KTG USA is Hiring: Production/Machine Operators and Skilled Trades positions
Youth Villages is Hiring for Multiple Positions!
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Traffic
Gas Price Tracker – Cheapest gas around Memphis
Newsletters
About
Contact Us
People
Jobs At WREG
Community Calendar
EEO Report – WREG and WJKT
Closed captioning help
Press Releases
About BestReviews
Regional News Partners
The History Of WREG-TV
Search
Please enter a search term.
Automotive
Sponsored: 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer – America’s new …
Top Automotive Headlines
Mazda becomes premium brand with launch of new CX50
Neon shortage sparks second wave of chip shortages
Level 3 autonomous driving coming to America
Best new car accessories
2022 electric range test: Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Kia …
Dodge Power Brokers: Select dealerships ready to …
More Automotive
Used car prices are still on the rise: Which cars …
Which cities have the highest used car prices?
Where is the autonomous car?
Kia electric pickup, affordable model join expanded …
These are the best trucks for fuel efficiency
This is the average price of a used car in each state
Mercedes E63 S: Family sedan by day, supercar by …
Most read on WREG.com
Mother, son kidnapped at store in Marshall County
Grandmother faces eviction after car gets shot at
229 lbs pot found when woman runs out of gas on bridge
Rapper Bankroll Freddie arrested on drug, gun charges
Teen shot dead after wreck, mom still awaiting justice
Member of Timberwolves party robbed after game
Man convicted of raping, impregnating 11-year-old
Shelby County Restaurant Scores April 12-18
Body found at South Memphis gas station
Demolition of Tennessee’s largest home set to begin
Taco Bell bringing back Mexican Pizza (for good)
Read More Top Stories
Trending Stories
Mother, son kidnapped at store in Marshall County
Grandmother faces eviction after car gets shot at
229 lbs pot found when woman runs out of gas on bridge
Rapper Bankroll Freddie arrested on drug, gun charges
Teen shot dead after wreck, mom still awaiting justice
Don't Miss
Sign up for WREG’s Newsletter
Early voting in Shelby County starts: Where and when
Grizzlies Playoff game starts Saturday at Fedex Forum
Alcenia’s Soul Food reopens for business
Memphis Local Events