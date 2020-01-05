Luke Jones joins WREG News Channel 3 from KIFI/KIDK in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

There, he covered everything from the release of Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl and a slow-moving landslide in Wyoming to an unusual June snow event.

He also regularly covered local courts and government and worked to shed light on waste and corruption.

Luke made his television debut on Neighborhood Network News in Boston while studying at Boston University. He was on the ground minutes after the Boston Marathon bombings and provided round-the-clock coverage of the bombings and the ensuing manhunt.

A Houston native, Luke is a dual citizen of both the U.S. and U.K.

If there’s a story you think he should cover, feel free to reach out to him at luke.jones@wreg.com or on his Facebook page.