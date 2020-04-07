Ask Asa: A Virtual Town Hall

Governor Asa Hutchinson will be live on the air Thursday night at 7pm answering viewer questions about COVID-19 in Arkansas.
Ask your questions below:
Other ways to submit questions
- Use the #AskAsa on social media
- Voicemail – (501) 340-4440
- Email – AskAsa@nexstar.tv
- You can submit a video question. Read the following guidelines and send in your video below!
Guidelines
- Keep questions concise
- Video and audio no longer than 20 seconds
- Name
- Age
- Where you live