Ask Asa Banner

Ask Asa: A Virtual Town Hall

Governor Asa Hutchinson will be live on the air Thursday night at 7pm answering viewer questions about COVID-19 in Arkansas.

Ask your questions below:

Other ways to submit questions

  • Use the #AskAsa on social media
  • Voicemail – (501) 340-4440
  • Email – AskAsa@nexstar.tv
  • You can submit a video question. Read the following guidelines and send in your video below!

Guidelines

  • Keep questions concise
  • Video and audio no longer than 20 seconds
  • Name
  • Age
  • Where you live