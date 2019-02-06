× Steering issues, pedal detachment prompts massive Fiat Chrysler recall

NEW YORK — Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has issued two new recalls affecting more than 882,000 vehicles worldwide due to steering and pedal issues.

According to CNBC the recall includes roughly 660,000 Ram 2500 and 3500 trucks that were made from 2013 to 2017. In these models, the company said a nut could come loose preventing the driver from being able to steer properly.

The recall also includes more than 220,000 2019 Ram 1500 trucks that come with the adjustable-pedal feature. In this case, the pedal could detach completely creating a dangerous situation.

To find out if your vehicle has been recalled, click here.