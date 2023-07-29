$6K reward offered for suspect in deadly Midtown hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A $6,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of those involved in the Midtown hit-and-run that killed Ava Christopher Tuesday.

According to CrimeStoppers, an extra $2,000 reward has been added from the Goddard Foundation to the $4,000 available from CrimeStoppers. This brings the total to $6,000 for anyone who can provide information that leads to a felony charge in this crime.

MPD is requesting the public’s help in locating the suspect responsible for the deadly crash.

MPD said a red Dodge Charger was moving southbound on Cooper Street just after midnight Tuesday, when it ran a red light and struck Christopher’s car at a high rate of speed.

The man driving the Dodge, along with a woman passenger, fled the scene, heading south.

Christopher was taken to Regional One Hospital where she died of her injuries.