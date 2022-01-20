Unfortunately, many who have served in the military struggle with substance use disorders and/or mental illness brought on or triggered by their time in service. In fact, almost a quarter of returning service members suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Vertava Health has curated a curriculum specifically for veterans that provide the programming and modalities needed for those in need, such as CBT, DBT, and EMDR. This curriculum allows veterans to receive treatment along with other Veterans, and in some cases Veteran clinical team members.

Their data has shown an 85% improvement in veterans’ overall wellbeing after six to eight weeks in treatment when following this curriculum.

