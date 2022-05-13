Sunny Duffey from Vascular Interventional Physicians spent 3 Good Minutes with Amy Speropoulos to talk about the problem of period poverty. Many women cannot afford the supplies they need for their monthly cycle, which can prevent participation in the work place, in school, or in athletic events.

VIP is sponsoring a donation drive to help get those supplies to women who need them:



Period Poverty Donation Drive

May 21, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kroger, Quince and Kirby



Additional information is available on the VIP website, vipfibroid.com, or by calling (901) 747-1007.