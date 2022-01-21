May We All, running now through February 20, 2022 at Playhouse on the Square, is the story of Jenna Coates, a small-town girl whose big-city singing career is over before it even begins, and how she returns to the people and the places of her past to find a path to the future. The musical includes country music favorites like Kacey Musgrave’s Rainbow, Chris Stapleton’s Broken Halos, Dolly Parton’s Jolene, Kenny Chesney’s American Kids, and the title song by Florida Georgia Line and Tim McGraw, among many other chart-topping hits. Playhouse executive producer Michael Detroit took 3 Good Minutes with Amy Speropoulos to talk about the show.

