Posted: Aug 2, 2022 / 04:42 PM CDT Updated: Aug 2, 2022 / 04:42 PM CDT SHARE Amy Speropoulos spent 3 Good Minutes to talk with Priscilla Dean, a nurse recruiter from the Memphis VA Medical Center. She's here to talk about an upcoming job fair for registered nurses on August 24th from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is for registered nurses in a variety of fields, including Intensive Care, Emergency Room, Acute Care, Mental Health, and Nursing Education. Click here to visit their website.