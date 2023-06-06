Pickleball enthusiasts in Collierville and across the Mid-South have something to celebrate as a new pickleball club, Pickleball 901, is set to open its doors in fall 2023. Founded by Adam Clay, Pickleball 901 aims to provide a premier pickleball experience for players of all ages and skill levels. Amy Speropoulos spent 3 Good Minutes with Adam Clay, the club’s founder, to talk about the state-of-the-art facility, which will feature both indoor and outdoor courts, allowing players to enjoy the game year-round. If you’re interested, you should add your name to their email list for updates on development and Founding Membership offers.

Alongside open play and court reservations, Pickleball 901 will offer a range of engaging activities including leagues, tournaments, and a well-stocked pro shop, catering to all aspects of the pickleball community.



“We are thrilled to bring Pickleball 901 to Collierville,” said Adam Clay, the founder of the club. “Our mission is to create a vibrant pickleball community that fosters camaraderie, healthy competition, and a shared passion for this exciting sport.”



Pickleball 901 will be a hub for players to come together, connect, and take their pickleball skills to the next level. The club will provide opportunities for players of all skill levels to engage in friendly matches, competitive tournaments, and organized leagues. Whether a seasoned player or a beginner looking to learn, Pickleball 901 will offer a welcoming environment for all.



“We believe that pickleball is not just a sport but a lifestyle,” added Clay. “Our club will serve as a gathering place for pickleball enthusiasts to share their love for the game, forge new friendships, and enjoy the benefits of an active lifestyle.”



Pickleball 901 is currently finalizing the construction of its facility. Interested individuals can visit the club’s website, pickleball901.com, to sign up for email updates and be among the first to receive information about founding memberships and the grand opening.