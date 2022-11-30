Amy Speropoulos spent 3 Good Minutes talking with Sandy Newcombe, Director of Admissions at Compass Intervention Center about the holiday blues. Most of us really enjoy the holidays, however there are some children who experience more anxiety and depression during this time of year. Compass Intervention Center offers help and support to youth struggling with holiday blues. Call them at 901-758-2002 or visit their website.

